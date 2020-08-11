Group offers students opportunity to receive $1,000 in exchange for Census participation
A group of Rio Grande Valley leaders and businesses are working together to increase participation in the 2020 U.S. Census by offering students the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The RGV Census Ambassador Scholarship Program offers students the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship. It's part of an effort to increase census participation in the Rio Grande Valley.
For more information visit: www.rgvcensusscholarship.org
Watch the video for the full story.
