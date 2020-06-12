x

Group recognizes two fallen officers in the Valley in traveling memorial

By: Christian Colón

Two fallen law enforcement officers in the Rio Grande Valley were honored on Friday with a memorial ride.

Along with 146 officers killed last year in the nation, State Trooper Moises Sanchez and Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta of Mission police were recognized by the organization Beyond the Call of Duty.

The group is driving across the country to honor killed in the line of duty. The Espericueta and Sanchez families joined in a ceremony for their loved ones.

