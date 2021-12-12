Guatemalan woman in Reynosa migrant camp granted humanitarian parole to enter the country

A Guatemalan migrant was able to enter the country legally last week after receiving a humanitarian parole for vulnerable asylum seekers.

Ingrid Arriaza said she feels relieved, and that it wasn’t easy or safe to get to that point.

She had been living at the Reynosa migrant camp for months. At one point, she had to be hospitalized due to a tumor in her intestine.

An immigration attorney was able to work on her asylum case last month, leading to her humanitarian parole.

After spending two night at the McAllen Respite Center, Arriaza took a flight to Denver with her 14-year-old son. They are both staying with his father.

“This entire journey was dangerous," she said. "People need to seriously think about it twice...

Arriaza said she fled Guatemala after being threatened by organized crime, and she still worries about the safety of her two teenage daughters who are still there.

She will have to check in with immigration officials as her asylum case is processed.