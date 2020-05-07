Gunman sought after 3 dead in string of Houston shootings

HOUSTON (AP) - Police say a man fatally shot three men during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston. Police say the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey, was believed to be driving a car that was stolen from the scene of the first slaying. Police were searching for Kelsey early Thursday. Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner says the Wednesday night shootings appear to be drug-related. The first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and left one man dead and another person injured. Names of the dead weren’t immediately released.

