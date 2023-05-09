Gunshots in neighborhood put residents on edge in Hidalgo County

People living in a colonia north of Edinburg say the sound of gunfire is constant, and some of the bullets have pierced through a home.

No one has been hurt and no one has ever been able to identify the person that's doing it because no one dares to go outside while it's happening.

It's a problem they say started about a year ago and is happening more and more often. Now, the community wants the county to get to the bottom of it.

"Every weekend you hear gunshots. We don't know who is doing it because it's usually at night," Hidalgo County resident Sandra Flores said.

But the stray bullets are dangerous, they can even be deadly.

Flores, along with members of the community, fear for their safety.

"The majority of the colonia is made up of families with kids. Our main concern is that there's going to be a tragedy and one day a stray bullet is going to hit someone because I don't know if they shoot into the air or if they shoot in a specific direction," Flores said.

Just over a week ago, a stray bullet went through Flores' neighbor's house.

The neighbor, who refused to be identified as they feared for their safety, said she was home when the bullet pierced her home.

She called authorities and filed a report with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, but they haven't found the person responsible.

Sergeant Enrique Longoria says while it's legal to shoot a weapon on your property in Hidalgo County, there are regulations and a person can be charged for reckless shooting.

"We do take these calls for service very serious and in the past we have made arrests when we're able to identify who these individuals are," Longoria said.

However, he says these cases are difficult to track and stresses that gun owners need to be responsible and consider their surroundings.

If you do hear gunshots in your neighborhood, Sergeant Longoria says to find a secure place to take shelter, call local law enforcement and keep any sort of evidence that could help investigators track down the shooter.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says they are aware of what's happening and although finding the people responsible may be hard, homeowners are encouraged to continue to report gunfire.

Watch the video above for the full story.