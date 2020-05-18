x

Gyms across the Valley reopen as Texas lifts coronavirus restrictions

By: Marisol Villarreal

Gyms across the Rio Grande Valley reopened Monday.

Texas ordered all gyms and athletic clubs to close after the new coronavirus, COVID-19, arrived in the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott allowed them to reopen Monday as part of a plan to gradually lift restrictions on businesses.

In Weslaco, the local TruFit is taking precautions to protect members from the virus.

Capacity is limited to 25% and equipment is disinfected after each use. Employees also check their temperatures when entering the building and wear masks at all times.

Locker rooms and showers remain closed for sanitary reasons.

