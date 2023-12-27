H-E-B Ranked #1 Grocer in the United States

San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B is the top grocery retailer in the United States, according to dunnhumby Ltd. (Photo courtesy of H-E-B.)

No store does more — and customers have noticed.

San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B is the top grocery retailer in the United States, according to dunnhumby Ltd., a retail analytics company.

H-E-B bested Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's and 56 other grocery retailers in a survey of 7,000 households, according to a news release from dunnhumby. Customers ranked grocers on price, quality, convenience, discounts/rewards, speed, digital and operations.

"Regional powerhouse H-E-B’s move into first place -- due to sustained focus and excellence on assortment relevance and private brand -- is consistent with dunnhumby’s findings that some regional grocers are getting stronger and are now going toe-to-toe with leading non-traditional retailers," according to dunnhumby. "By focusing on relevance, particularly assortment relevance, leading traditional grocers are leveraging their location advantages and making convenience a bigger part of determining which retailers are winning and losing."