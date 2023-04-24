x

Hablando Claro: Como presentar reclamos por daños

Monday, April 24 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

El abogado, Víctor González, de Palker Law, visito los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle después de la desastrosa tormenta que azotó al Valle de Río Grande durante el pasado fin de semana, para explicarnos como reportar daños tras algún inconveniente desastre natural.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

