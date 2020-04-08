Hackers targeting video conference calls amid coronavirus pandemic

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is warning against “teleconference bombers” or people trying to hack into video chats.

Spokesperson for the FBI Michelle Lee explains the hackers could be looking to steal sensitive personal identifying information.

Lee tells us since March, they’ve had over 1,000 complaints to their Internet Department.

Lee advises people using a video chat website or app to double check to make sure all the privacy features are turned on, not to post links to join the chats publicly and to always be vigilant

Anyone who may have encountered or know of any fraudulent activity is asked to report it at 866-720-5721.