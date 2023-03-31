Harden leads Houston against Toronto after 50-point game

By The Associated Press



Houston Rockets (13-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the Toronto Raptors after James Harden scored 50 points in the Rockets' 135-133 overtime loss to the Spurs.

The Raptors have gone 9-1 at home. Toronto is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets are 5-5 on the road. Houston ranks fifth in the league scoring 15.4 fast break points per game. Russell Westbrook leads the Rockets averaging 4.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 8.6 rebounds and averages 25.1 points. Fred VanVleet has averaged 21.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 39.5 points and is adding 6.1 rebounds. Westbrook has averaged 19.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 33.6 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 121.5 points, 49.2 rebounds, 20.1 assists, nine steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, eight steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 41.5 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Matt Thomas: day to day (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House: day to day (illness), Ben McLemore: day to day (eye), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

