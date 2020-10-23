Harding University won't rename building after Botham Jean

SEARCY, Ark. - Arkansas' largest private college says it won't change the name of a building that pays homage to a former school president who opposed integration. A petition from a graduate of Harding University had sought to rename the Beroge S. Benson Auditorium after Botham Jean. Jean was a Black man killed in his living room in 2018 by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment as her own. Harding University President Bruce McLarty wrote a letter to the campus last week saying the name change won't happen. McLarty says he plans to honor Jean “prominently and permanently” on campus but hasn’t determined how.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.