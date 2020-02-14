Hargill man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of 9-year-old
EDINBURG – A Hargill man will begin a 25-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old.
Juan Trevino, Jr. plead guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Hidalgo County authorities are pushing the state’s child abuse hotline.
If you suspect someone is preying on a child, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood