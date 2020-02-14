Hargill man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of 9-year-old

EDINBURG – A Hargill man will begin a 25-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old.

Juan Trevino, Jr. plead guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Hidalgo County authorities are pushing the state’s child abuse hotline.

If you suspect someone is preying on a child, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.