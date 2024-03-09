Hargill man wanted in connection with Elsa robbery

Photo credit: Elsa Police Department.

Police are seeking a Hargill man in connection with a Saturday morning robbery.

Officers with the Elsa Police Department responded to the Stripes convenience store at 911 W. Hwy. 107 at around 1:44 a.m. following a robbery at the scene, according to a news release.

The suspect — identified as 44-year-old Rudy Tanguma — was seen fleeing the area, heading northbound on Mile 6 Road West in a stolen 2017 black Chevy Malibu with the license plane number MPM8438.

Tanguma is described as a white male with a height of 5’6” and a weight of 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray muscle shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black shirt draped over his right shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding Tanguma’s location is urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.