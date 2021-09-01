Harlingen candy shop offers Louisiana residents free meals

A Harlingen business is looking to help Louisiana residents that evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida and are now in the Rio Grande Valley.

Sab's Candy Shop is known for its specialty snacks, but recently the family-oriented business extended a helping hand to those staying in the Valley due to Hurricane Ida's destruction.

With proof of Louisiana residency, visitors can get the free Munchie Box from Sab's that includes a choice of beef nachos or fries, a funnel cake, and a drink.

The candy shop says their free Munchie Box is something to help keep visitors full and happy, but it's not the first time they've done something like this.

Watch the video above for the full story.