Harlingen city offices to open late on Monday

Photo Credit: City of Harlingen Facebook

Due to the extremely cold temperatures and the expected overnight freeze, the city of Harlingen has decided to delay opening all city offices until 11 a.m. Monday.

All non-emergency and non-essential employees are asked to report to work at 11 a. m., the city announced in a Sunday news release.

The National Weather Service Office in Brownsville is recommending everyone stay off the roadways Monday morning as there is a potential for very dangerous driving conditions on untreated roads due to the combination of light freezing/frozen precipitation and temperatures in the 20’s.

The city will post further updates on the city’s web and social media sites.

