Harlingen clinic holding Medicare renewal event
Those interested in renewing their Medicaid coverage can do so on Wednesday in Harlingen.
United Healthcare will be holding a Medicaid enrollment and renewal event at Su Clinica Harlingen, located at 1706 Treasure Hills Blvd. on Wednesaday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
People with Medicaid will be walked through the renewal process and get help with choosing a plan during the event.
According to UnitedHealthcare Medicaid Growth Director Orlando Lozano, representatives from different health plans and organizations will be available at the event to answer any questions and help people renew their Medicaid if they qualify.
Call 956-365-6000 for more information.
