Harlingen Fire Department battling cotton gin fire

3 hours 30 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, September 07 2023 Sep 7, 2023 September 07, 2023 6:33 PM September 07, 2023 in News - Local

An oil leak set fire to a cotton gin that fire crews are currently battling, according to the Harlingen Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire near Wilson Road and the expressway shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire remains active.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.

