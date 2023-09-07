Harlingen Fire Department battling cotton gin fire
An oil leak set fire to a cotton gin that fire crews are currently battling, according to the Harlingen Fire Department.
Crews responded to the fire near Wilson Road and the expressway shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The fire remains active.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
