Harlingen Fire Department: Family dog dies in house fire
A Thursday house fire resulted in the death of a family pet and the house being deemed a total loss, according to the Harlingen fire Department.
Firefighters worked to put out the blaze at a home on the 500 block of West Lincoln St.
Three people were in the home when the fire started but immediately ran out, the department stated.
Officials do not have a definitive cause of the fire but are inspecting the electrical box.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
