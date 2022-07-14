Harlingen Fire Department: Family dog dies in house fire

A Thursday house fire resulted in the death of a family pet and the house being deemed a total loss, according to the Harlingen fire Department.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze at a home on the 500 block of West Lincoln St.

Three people were in the home when the fire started but immediately ran out, the department stated.

Officials do not have a definitive cause of the fire but are inspecting the electrical box.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.