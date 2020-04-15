Harlingen firefighter’s union asks for quarantine space separated from stations, their homes
HARLINGEN – A local firefighter’s union says protocols and exposures to the coronavirus on the job are sending staff home for long mandatory quarantines.
The Harlingen Professional Firefighters Association want those quarantines and don’t want the virus to spread at their stations, but also not at their homes.
Evan Mann, president of the association, says that’s why they’re asking the city to find a space where firefighters can quarantine away from the homes. A place with low occupancy, where they can isolate themselves for a period of time.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen firefighters union asks for quarantine space separated from stations, their homes
-
Citizenship lawsuits continue to be filed during pandemic
-
Brownsville bike, coffee shop restructures supply chain to keep doors open
-
Valley farmers asking USDA for relief amid pandemic
-
Calls for information by families of Harlingen nursing home residents left unanswered