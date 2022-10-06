x

Harlingen girls tennis soars through regular season

1 hour 51 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, October 05 2022 Oct 5, 2022 October 05, 2022 11:04 PM October 05, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen's girls tennis team accomplished an unfathomable 45-0 record in the regular season this year.

That broke a drought lasting 17 years. Click on the video above for more on this year's lady cardinals squad.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days