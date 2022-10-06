Harlingen girls tennis soars through regular season
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen's girls tennis team accomplished an unfathomable 45-0 record in the regular season this year.
That broke a drought lasting 17 years. Click on the video above for more on this year's lady cardinals squad.
