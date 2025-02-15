Harlingen High School baseball team holds vigil for teen killed in hit-and-run

The Harlingen High School baseball team held a vigil Saturday night for 15-year-old Kayden Schwartz.

Schwartz was killed in a hit-and-run crash on February 9 in the area between San Benito and Rio Hondo.

The Harlingen Cardinals are gathering at 7 p.m. at the baseball park on North 7th Street. They will be lighting candles and sharing his story.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still looking for the person who hit Schwartz. They believe the driver was behind the wheel of a Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 or F-550 pickup truck.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact DPS at 956-565-7600.