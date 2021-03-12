Harlingen holding second dose vaccine clinic

KRGV File Photo

The city of Harlingen is holding a second dose vaccine clinic on Friday, March 12.

The clinic is only for the 1,000 people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Harlingen Convention Center on Feb. 12.

The clinic will take place in two sessions at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive:

6-9 a.m. for those who received a yellow wristband on Feb. 12

9-12 p.m. for those wo received a green wristband on Feb. 12

Recipients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card and must be lined up no later than 10 a.m., according to a news release.