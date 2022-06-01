Harlingen Man Arrested after Execution of Narcotics Warrant
HARLINGEN- A narcotics search warrant led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man.
Juan Bracamonte Jr. is facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance and cruelty to animals.
When Harlingen police executed a warrant on Little Creek Avenue, they found several narcotics, including THC vials.
Investigators also found two malnourished dogs locked in a room covered in feces.
Bond for Bracamonte was set at $210,000.
