Harlingen man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for receiving child pornography

A 47-year-old Harlingen man was sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of receiving child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rico Giovanni Machietto pled guilty to the charge last October. He received his sentence of 80 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

Machietto was found with one video and 106 images of child pornography on his Apple computer. He used Facebook to communicate with minor girls located in the Philippines, where he requested nude photos of them and sent money as compensation to their families.

Machietto's sentencing will be followed by 15 years of supervised release and will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. According to the news release, he will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

He is in custody and pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

Homeland Security Investigations – Rio Grande Valley Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation.