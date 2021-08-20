Harlingen nonprofit taking in migrants

Buses arrive nearly every day to drop off people at Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley, a nonprofit in Harlingen, where officials say the number of migrants taken in is steadily growing.

Last week officials say they received their most significant group of migrants, 41 people. While none of the migrants tested positive for COVID-19, that’s not always the case, said Executive Director Victor Rivera.

Rivera says migrants who do test positive are isolated from the rest, as the shelter prepares for the number of people they’re getting to increase.

“You know, it’s almost like they say, the calm before the storm,” Rivera said. “We haven’t quite felt the storm yet like other agencies have.”

Besides testing migrants, Rivera says COVID-19 tests are available to his staff three times a week to keep them safe as they help those passing through.

Rivera said migrants dropped off at the nonprofit typically stay no more than 48 hours unless they test positive for COVID-19.

The organization has reached out to the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley to help the large number of people they are taking in.