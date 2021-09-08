Harlingen offers cash incentive for COVID-19 vaccination

As Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, some Valley cities are offering people money as an incentive to get vaccinated against the virus.

Harlingen officials say more than a dozen people signed up to claim the city’s $50 incentive for getting the vaccine.

“This will be a great opportunity for them to get the vaccine and get $50 for it,” Harlingen Health Director Jose Ramirez said, echoing Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell’s message of the city’s overwhelmed hospitals and ICUs.

“We’re out at capacity,” Ramirez said. “We’re full. Help us. Push the vaccine, so we can stop this flow of people who come into the hospital. Especially those non-vaccinated people.”

Residents who signed up for the incentive will get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lon C. Hill Building. The program will begin Tuesday, Sept. 14.