Harlingen opts for hazard pay for first responders

City leaders across the Rio Grande Valley are deciding on the best way to spend CARES Act money.

One city is opting for hazard pay for their first responders and police officers.

They're on the front lines every day - no matter the time - no matter the circumstance. When you need help, firefighters and police officers respond - even during the pandemic.

Irma Garza, city of Harlingen public information officer, says several first responders from the city's police and fire departments have tested positive for COVID-19.

And although Garza says there's no way of knowing if they were exposed on the job, the city of Harlingen will use some of the 3.7 million dollars in CARES Act funding for hazard pay for their first responders.

These front line workers will receive hazard pay for August and September. Garza says both departments are stocked up with plenty of PPE - but first responders are still risking their lives daily and need the community's help.

