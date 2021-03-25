Harlingen partnering with Texas National Guard for COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic

The Texas National Guard will administer 400 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this weekend at a drive-thru clinic in Harlingen.

The clinic is set for Saturday, March 27 at the Harlingen Soccer Complex - located at 4515 East Harrison Ave. The clinic is for people aged 50 and older and 18 and older with underlying conditions according to a Thursday news release from the city.

A wristband is required to receive the vaccine, which can be picked up at the soccer complex Thursday, March 25 at 8 a.m., the news release stated.

The National Guard will administer the vaccines on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 400 people that get a wristband will be asked to show up to get the vaccine at the time indicated on the wristband.