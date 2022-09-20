Harlingen police conduct 'operation clear track'

The Harlingen Police Department has implemented Operation Clear Track in partnership with Amtrak police, operation lifesaver and police departments across the country.

Every three hours in the U.S., a person or a car is hit by a train, and Operation Clear Track aims to reduce that number.

Harlingen police stayed busy Tuesday morning looking for drivers trying to beat the train out at railroads crossings, just over four dozer drivers were pulled over.

Union Pacific Conductor Frank De La Rosa says he knows the area of Harlingen well.

"In this area, they'll try to beat the crossing in a hurry, or go around the gates," De La Rosa said.

De La Rosa says the morning rush hour can be hectic.

"Any area can he high risk, depending on the people, the public, when they don't respect the crossings," De La Rosa said. " But Harlingen at time can be, yes."

Harlingen police say the goal is to lower the number of deaths and injuries around railroad crossings.

