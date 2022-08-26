Harlingen police investigating alleged home invasion
A male suspect is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department.
Police are actively investigating the area of the 2800 block of North 7th St.
The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Moore.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 26, 2022
-
Police: One in custody, one hospitalized after stabbing in Weslaco
-
Police: 5-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive inside staff member's vehicle...
-
Consumer Reports: Headphones for a safe outdoor workout
-
11-year-old arrested after threatening to commit shooting at Jubilee Academy, police say