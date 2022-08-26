Harlingen police investigating alleged home invasion

Photo credit: MGN Online

A male suspect is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department.

Police are actively investigating the area of the 2800 block of North 7th St.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Moore.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.