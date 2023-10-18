Harlingen police investigating discovery of human remains
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon, according to spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.
The decomposing body was found Wednesday off of Camelot Drive, Moore said, adding that it was too soon to determine if there are any signs of foul play.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
