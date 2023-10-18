x

Harlingen police investigating discovery of human remains

58 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2023 Oct 18, 2023 October 18, 2023 3:58 PM October 18, 2023 in News - Local

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon, according to spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.

The decomposing body was found Wednesday off of Camelot Drive, Moore said, adding that it was too soon to determine if there are any signs of foul play. 

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days