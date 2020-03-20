Harlingen police limit face-to-face response amid COVID-19 concern
HARLINGEN – The Harlingen Police Department announced Friday that they are following social distancing measures amid COVID-19 concerns.
According to the release sent by the Harlingen Police Department, when someone calls for assistance through non-emergency or 9-1-1 lines, a tele-communicator will determine whether the call requires a police emergency response.
If the situation requires a police emergency response officers will respond as normal – if it does not, callers will be told an officer will call them as soon as possible, the release said.
Non-emergency reports can also be made online at the Harlingen Police Department’s website.
Additionally, the doors to the front lobby of the Harlingen station will be closed –station personnel are available by appointment only.
More News
News Video
-
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
-
COVID-19 tests pending in Willacy County, officials say
-
Non-profit shelter in Starr Co. struggles to keep shelves stocked
-
Hidalgo County judge orders new limits on public gatherings to 10 people...
-
UPDATE: Staff at Valley clinic who treated Michigan couple infected with COVID-19...