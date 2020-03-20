Harlingen police limit face-to-face response amid COVID-19 concern

HARLINGEN – The Harlingen Police Department announced Friday that they are following social distancing measures amid COVID-19 concerns.

According to the release sent by the Harlingen Police Department, when someone calls for assistance through non-emergency or 9-1-1 lines, a tele-communicator will determine whether the call requires a police emergency response.

If the situation requires a police emergency response officers will respond as normal – if it does not, callers will be told an officer will call them as soon as possible, the release said.

Non-emergency reports can also be made online at the Harlingen Police Department’s website.

Additionally, the doors to the front lobby of the Harlingen station will be closed –station personnel are available by appointment only.