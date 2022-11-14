Harlingen police looking for man accused of breaking into La Michoacana
Harlingen police are searching for a man accused of breaking into La Michoacana and stealing a large amount of money.
Police say the incident happened Saturday at about 12:13 a.m. at the La Michoacana located on the 900 block of W. Harrison.
Surveillance photos shared by police show the man wearing a hoodie, pants, gloves and a headlamp.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Investigator Yanez at 956-216-5443 or Harlingen CrimeStoppers at 956-425-8477.