Harlingen police looking for person of interest in theft investigation
Harlingen police are looking for a person of interest in a theft investigation.
Police say the theft happened April 1 at a salon located on the 600 block of West Harrison Avenue.
The person may be driving a white truck.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department at 956-216-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
