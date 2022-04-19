x

Harlingen police looking for person of interest in theft investigation

Harlingen police are looking for a person of interest in a theft investigation. 

Police say the theft happened April 1 at a salon located on the 600 block of West Harrison Avenue. 

The person may be driving a white truck. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department at 956-216-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477. 

