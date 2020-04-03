Harlingen police searching for 2 men following home burglary

Harlingen police are searching for two men following a home burglary.

Bob Knight says two men broke in to his Harlingen home, took his car keys from the bedroom he was sleeping in and drove off in his two Toyota Sienna vans.

In a surveillance video, two men are shown in the backyard opening Knight’s sliding door.

Harlingen police Commander Dave Osbourne says the two men had masks over their face and were trying to wipe down their fingerprints.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen police at 956-425-8477.