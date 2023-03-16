Harlingen police searching for owner of car found in a canal
The Harlingen Police Department is working to find the owner of a vehicle they found in a canal.
Police received a call early Thursday morning about a car in a canal on the intersection of Rio Hondo Road and 25th Street.
There was no one inside the vehicle when it was removed from the canal, but the driver's side door was open, police said.
Police are checking the vehicle's license plate to find the owner and see if they are alright.
This isn't the first time Harlingen police found a car in the canal this year. They responded to a similar car in that area back in January.
