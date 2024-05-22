x

Harlingen South's Perez signs for Huston-Tillotson Softball

Harlingen South's Perez signs for Huston-Tillotson Softball
1 hour 53 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, May 21 2024 May 21, 2024 May 21, 2024 11:32 PM May 21, 2024 in Sports

HARLINGEN, Texas -- A special day over at Harlingen South for Yezenia Perez who signed her national letter of intent to join Huston-Tillotson Softball.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days