Harlingen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for high school students, general public

The city of Harlingen will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, April 23, for high school students and the general public.

2,000 Pfizer vaccines will be distributed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to people 16 years of age and older.

Officials say wristbands, medical insurance or proof of residency is not required to receive the free vaccines.

Local school districts have already made arrangements to have at least 1,000 students vaccinated.

Students who have not registered through their district are welcome with an adult who can sign their consent forms, officials said.