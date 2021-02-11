Harlingen to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 65 years and older

The city of Harlingen will distribute 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for people 65 and older on Friday.

Those who are eligible can obtain a wristband Thursday starting at 8 a.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive and the city's emergency operations center located at 24200 North FM 509.

Residents must show an ID verifying the age requirement to receive a wristband. Wristbands will be distributed until officials run out.

The drive-thru clinic will take place Friday at the Harlingen Convention Center from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say those who receive a wristband on Thursday will be guaranteed a vaccine on Friday.