Harlingen to hold first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday

Credit: MGN Online

The city of Harlingen is set to host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

According to a Monday news release, the city will administer 3,000 Moderna vaccines to people 18 years and older.

The vaccines will be administered in three sessions on Wednesday— an early morning session from 6:00 a.m. through 9:00 a.m., a mid-morning session from 8:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. and a late morning session from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.

Wristbands for the vaccination clinic will be available beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Harlingen Convention Center. Overnight parking is not allowed, wristbands are required for the clinic.

Access to the Harlingen Convention Center for Tuesday’s wristband distribution and Wednesday’s clinic will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54.

Brazil Road will be closed to through traffic until 5:00 a.m. to discourage overnight parking.

For additional information can call (956)216-5036 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday or send an email to reporthgn@myharlingen.us.