Harlingen to hold second dose vaccine clinic

KRGV File Photo

The city of Harlingen will hold a second dose vaccination clinic on Friday, March 12.

The clinic is only for the 1,000 people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Harlingen Convention Center on Feb. 12, according to a news release.

The clinic will be held in two sessions at the same location:

· 6 a.m.-9 a.m. for those with a yellow wristband

· 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for those with a green wristband

Officials ask residents to bring their vaccination card, adding that there is no need to line up early as residents who received a first dose are guaranteed a second dose.

Access to the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive, will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54.

No overnight parking will be permitted and everyone must be lined up no later than 10 a.m.