x

Harlingen to hold second dose vaccine clinic this week

3 hours 38 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, May 03 2021 May 3, 2021 May 03, 2021 2:20 PM May 03, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
KRGV File Photo

The city of Harlingen will hold a second dose vaccine clinic on Friday, May 7. 

The clinic is only for people who received their first Moderna dose on April 7 at the Harlingen Convention Center. 

The second dose clinic will also take place at the HCC from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Wristbands or registration is not needed for those obtaining a second dose. 

However, recipients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days