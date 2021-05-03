Harlingen to hold second dose vaccine clinic this week
The city of Harlingen will hold a second dose vaccine clinic on Friday, May 7.
The clinic is only for people who received their first Moderna dose on April 7 at the Harlingen Convention Center.
The second dose clinic will also take place at the HCC from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wristbands or registration is not needed for those obtaining a second dose.
However, recipients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards.
