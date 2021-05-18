Harlingen to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday

Credit: MGN Online

The city of Harlingen will host a drive-thru second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 6 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Dr.

According to a news release, the clinic is for individuals who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 23 and anyone 12 years and older who needs a first dose.

People under 18 who wish to receive a vaccine must be accompanied by an adult.

The mass vaccination clinic is a joint effort by the city of Harlingen, Valley Baptist Hospital, South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, and the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.