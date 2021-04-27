Harlingen to host mass drive-thru food distribution event Wednesday

The city of Harlingen will host a drive-thru food distribution event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Harlingen Soccer Complex located at 4515 East Harrison.

According to a news release, the event will provide food for at least 2,000 families in the community.

“We know many in our community are still without adequate food,” Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell said in a news release. “The city of Harlingen stands ready to support Food Bank’s operation, as well as other to help this shortage and crisis.”

The event is a joint effort by the city, Cameron County, and the Food Bank RGV; the food drive is open to the general public.