Harlingen to offer Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots at Saturday clinic

2 hours 11 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, October 22 2021 Oct 22, 2021 October 22, 2021 12:06 PM October 22, 2021 in News - Local

The city of Harlingen will offer booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday at the Harlingen Convention Center. 

First and second doses of the vaccines will also be available. 

The drive-thru clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Dr.

People who plan to get a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine card. 

Anyone Cameron County resident who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a $50 gift as part of the city's incentive program. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Thursday, a day after getting the approval from the Food and Drug Administration

The following vaccines will be available at the clinic: 

Pfizer Vaccine 

  • 1st & 2nd dose for 12 & older 

Pfizer Booster (6-months after initial series)

  • 65 and older
  • 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
  • 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

Moderna Vaccine

  • 1st & 2nd dose 18 and older 

Moderna Booster (6-months after initial series)

  • 65 and older
  • 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
  • 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

  • 1st dose 18 and older

Johnson & Johnson Booster (2-months after initial vaccine)

  • 18 and older

