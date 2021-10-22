Harlingen to offer Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots at Saturday clinic
The city of Harlingen will offer booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday at the Harlingen Convention Center.
First and second doses of the vaccines will also be available.
The drive-thru clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Dr.
People who plan to get a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine card.
Anyone Cameron County resident who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a $50 gift as part of the city's incentive program.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Thursday, a day after getting the approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
The following vaccines will be available at the clinic:
Pfizer Vaccine
- • 1st & 2nd dose for 12 & older
Pfizer Booster (6-months after initial series)
- • 65 and older
- • 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
- • 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.
Moderna Vaccine
- • 1st & 2nd dose 18 and older
Moderna Booster (6-months after initial series)
- • 65 and older
- • 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
- • 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
- • 1st dose 18 and older
Johnson & Johnson Booster (2-months after initial vaccine)
- • 18 and older