Harlingen traffic stop leads to discovery of over 12 pounds of marijuana and THC oil

Jeremy Lee Huerta. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office

A 26-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana, THC oil and bundles of cash in his home, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Lee Huerta was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of substance in connection with the narcotics' seizure, according to the news release.

The traffic stop occurred Thursday, Jan. 25 at around 12:48 p.m. A search of the driver’s residence led to the discovery of 10 pounds of marijuana, over 1,200 grams of THC oil, and the cash.

Officers with the Harlingen Police Department’s K9 unit assisted in the traffic stop, the release added.