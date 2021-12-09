x

Harris County Sheriff’s Office: Plane crashes west of Houston

Thursday, December 09 2021

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane crash west of Houston.

The plane crashed occurred on the 17400 block of Katy Freeway in a field south of the service road, according to the sheriff’s department.

No other information was available.

