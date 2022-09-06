Harvey Avenue road closure announced in McAllen as part of drainage improvement projects
Bridge improvements along Bicentennial Boulevard will create a temporary road closure next week, the city of McAllen announced.
Harvey Avenue will be closed to all through traffic between North 16th Street and Bicentennial Boulevard beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, through Thursday, April 6, 2023.
The closure is part of the 2018 Bond Election Drainage Improvement projects, the city announced in a news release.
Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling in the area. Residents will still have access to their homes, the release stated.
