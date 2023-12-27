HCSO: Common-law husband person of interest in Donna homicide

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in rural Donna.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Gideon Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, the deputies found the 45-year-old female covered in a blanket, lying in a pool of blood.

Deputies said they believe the victim's common-law husband is a person of interest. They said they believe he has fled to Mexico because the victim's car was discovered at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.