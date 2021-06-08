HCSO: No foul play suspected after body found on canal levee in Mission

An investigation is underway after the body of a 37-year-old male was found on a canal levee east of Los Ebanos Road on Mile 4 Road in Mission on Tuesday.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Frank Medrano, the unidentified male was reported missing by family members Tuesday at around 12:45 p.m. after they last saw him Monday afternoon.

Family members searched typical walking routes and found his body, Medrano said.

"Currently no foul play is suspected, an autopsy has been ordered," Sgt. Medrano added.

This story has been updated throughout.